Trump administration to use Pentagon AI to set mineral reference prices — gallium and germanium among first four targets

The AI pricing tool purports to cut Chinese manipulation out of critical minerals markets.

Rare-earth mine in Bayan Obo, a mining town in Inner Mongolia in China.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bert van Dijk)

The Trump administration plans to use a Pentagon-developed AI program to set reference prices for critical minerals, including gallium and germanium, as part of a broader effort to build a global metals trading bloc, Reuters reported on February 24, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the effort.

The program in question is DARPA's Open Price Exploration for National Security (OPEN), launched in 2023 to calculate what a metal should cost once labor, processing, and other inputs are factored in and alleged Chinese market manipulation is stripped out.

