Trump summons tech giants to White House to pledge power payment commitments — ‘ratepayer protection plan’ will make data center operators negotiate discrete payment structure for electricity use

The White House wants tech giants to promise that they'll "pay their own way."

The biggest AI tech companies, including Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Google, are expected to join President Donald Trump at the White House today to sign the new “ratepayer protection pledge” in a bid to keep electricity prices under control. Trump said during the State of the Union address, “We’re telling the major tech companies that they have the obligation to provide for their own power need.” According to Bloomberg, Meta, Amazon, and OpenAI have confirmed attendance at the White House event on Wednesday, while Google declined to comment.

The massive power demands of the AI data centers have upended the electricity market, causing electricity costs for the average American to increase sharply. Some states have reported an increase of up to 36%, with wholesale power prices increasing by 267% in just five years. This is putting undue stress on the ordinary consumer, so much so that both sides of the aisle are demanding action from tech giants.

However, experts are skeptical whether these promises and pledges will hold water in the long run. “The ratepayer protection plan is a show designed to sweep this issue under the rug and show the White House has solved the problem,” Director Ari Peskoe of the Harvard Law School Electricity Law Initiative told the publication. “The White House has no real authority here aside from the bully pulpit.” It’s not until we see big tech companies sign separate rate structures with electricity providers, grid operators, and state governments that we will know whether these pledges are effective.

