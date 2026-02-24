US gov't warned Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Tim Cook, and Lisa Su that China could invade Taiwan by 2027 — Apple CEO reportedly said he sleeps 'with one eye open'

A new investigative report from The New York Times reveals that, in July 2023, senior US intelligence officials privately briefed some of the tech industry's most powerful executives on classified assessments regarding China and Taiwan. Among those in attendance were reportedly Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

According to the report, CIA Director William J. Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told executives that China's military buildup suggested Beijing could be prepared to move on Taiwan by 2027. US defense officials have publicly referenced that timeline before, but this briefing appears to have conveyed the most current classified intelligence directly to corporate leadership. For companies whose business models depend on predictable access to advanced silicon, the timeline matters. In 2021, "by 2027" sounded like a talking point from congressional testimony.

The expectation that China may be ready to invade or blockade Taiwan within the decade is not new in policy circles. What is news is the degree to which the US government explicitly framed that risk for the companies most exposed to it. Taiwan produces roughly 90 percent of the world's most advanced semiconductors, primarily through Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC. A blockade or invasion would immediately disrupt global chip supply chains, with cascading effects across consumer electronics, AI infrastructure, automotive manufacturing, and defense systems.

The backdrop to these briefings was the Biden administration's push to reshore semiconductor manufacturing through the CHIPS Act, followed by the Trump administration's more aggressive use of tariffs (or attempted use, anyway) to force procurement shifts. Intelligence warnings were part of a broader effort to convince companies that geopolitical risk was no longer theoretical.

AMD's Lisa Su was also reportedly briefed by US intelligence officials. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The investigation highlights internal government frustration that market incentives alone have not been enough to significantly reduce reliance on Taiwan. Building leading-edge capacity in the US has proven expensive and slow. Even where new fabrication plants are coming online in Arizona and Texas, advanced packaging capabilities remain concentrated in Taiwan, meaning some US-made chips still require critical finishing steps overseas.

The report states that after the July 2023 briefing, Cook told officials he sleeps "with one eye open." Despite that sentiment, Apple and other major US tech firms did not substantially accelerate new domestic chip purchase commitments in the immediate aftermath, according to people familiar with the matter. In fact, both Intel and Samsung lost out on CHIPS grants because they were unable to secure customers for domestic chip fabrication.

For the tech sector, the core issue is simple but stark. If Beijing moves on Taiwan and successfully interrupts semiconductor exports, the immediate economic impact would likely dwarf the 2008 financial crisis. A 2022 industry-commissioned study cited in the report projected an 11 percent drop in US GDP under a severe Taiwan disruption scenario. That number will have only gone up in the interim, as mostly imaginary AI spending has propped up the US GDP considerably in the last four years.

The broader geopolitical tension has been well understood for years; what this reporting adds is confirmation that US intelligence agencies have privately communicated a concrete planning window to the executives who run the companies most exposed to that risk. Despite this, the gap between awareness and structural supply chain change remains significant, and the seemingly cavalier attitude of US tech firms to the risk could have major consequences in the tragic event of war in the Taiwan Strait.

