Intel's new Core Ultra 200HX Plus mobile CPUs include 290HX, 270HX Plus flagships — 8% faster gaming claims fall short of 15% boost promised by desktop Arrow Lake Refresh

Following the announcement for Core Ultra 200S Plus , Intel has just launched its Arrow Lake refresh for laptops as well, in the form of Core Ultra 200HX Plus . It includes only two SKUs for now — Core Ultra 290HX Plus and Core Ultra 270HX Plus — but several manufacturers have already announced new laptops with these chips. The silicon itself is an iterative upgrade, so let's go over all the details.

Unlike the recently launched Panther Lake , these CPUs are purely aimed at performance, going into laptops with discrete graphics and pushing the envelope for mobile capability. The "Plus" designation now represents enthusiasts in Intel's nomenclature. These chips are based on the same Arrow Lake architecture as the existing Core Ultra 200HX CPUs, just more refined to get the most out of the silicon.

First up, we have the Core Ultra 290HX Plus (mobile equivalent to the 290K Plus), which will succeed the Core Ultra 285HX. Intel says the 290HX Plus is around 8% faster than the 285HX across games at 1080p; higher resolutions will show even less of a difference. Compared to the four-year-old i9-12900HX, though, the new chip is 62% more performant on average in games and up to 87% faster in productivity tasks.

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