Dell updates Alienware gaming laptops with Intel’s Arrow Lake-HX Refresh CPUs — 16-inch models receive OLED display and GPU upgrades

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Intel's latest gaming CPUs arrive in laptop refreshes.

Alienware 18 Area-51
(Image credit: Dell)

Dell, which makes some of the best gaming laptops, has unveiled upgraded Alienware 18 Area-51, 16 Area-51, and 16X Aurora gaming laptops powered by Intel's latest Arrow Lake-HX Refresh processors. The 16-inch models add premium anti-glare OLED panels, while the 16X Aurora specifically receives a graphics boost courtesy of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

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(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)