Next-gen mobile gaming just got $1,150 cheaper — Dell slashes RTX 5090 gaming laptop price tag to $4,399

The Alienware 16 Area-51, Dell’s flagship gaming laptop, rocks cutting-edge hardware, including the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. The gaming powerhouse is available for just $4,399, down from its original price of $5,549.99. This remarkable deal saves you $1,150 and also gives you the power to play every game you throw at the Alienware 16 Area-51.

The Alienware 16 Area-51 is engineered for high-end gaming. Equipped with a Core Ultra 9 275HX chip, which wields 24 cores and a 5.4 GHz boost clock, the gaming laptop has no problem meeting even the most demanding requirements of today’s AAA games. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU is the best of what modern graphics technology offers for mobile gaming performance.

The gaming laptop also boasts 32GB (2x16GB) of fast DDR5-6400 SO-DIMM memory and 2TB of high-speed PCIe 4.0 storage, which is great considering how prices for memory and storage have skyrocketed amid the ongoing shortage. In addition, the Alienware 16 Area-51’s support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard ensures a rock-solid, fast connection for your gaming sessions and streaming.

The Alienware 16 Area-51 features a 16-inch display with WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution, a 240 Hz refresh rate, and a 3 ms response time to bring detail and smoothness to your games. Audio quality is also a priority, with twin 2W tweeters and twin 2W woofers to deliver clear sound, whether you're gaming or watching a movie. The Alienware 16 Area-51 is equipped with a six-cell, 96 Whr battery with an estimated battery life of just over six hours.

Premium gaming laptops have always been expensive. However, top-tier performance isn't always out of reach, though. For under $4,400, the Alienware 16 Area-51 represents an investment that will keep you at the forefront of PC gaming for a few years.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.