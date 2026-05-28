Save up to $1,000 on Dell's elite gaming gear before it's gone — prebuilt PCs to laptops that will change the way you game.

There’s no better feeling than upgrading your gaming experience. Now, imagine transforming your setup with the latest toys while enjoying unbeatable savings. If you're a mobile gamer, the XPS 16 and Alienware 16 Area-51 are up to 26% and 20% more affordable, saving you $900 and $1,000, respectively. If you're not fond of dragging your gaming system around, you can save up to $950 on Dell's Alienware Aurora gaming desktop.

The Dell XPS 16 is a formidable, premium laptop with attributes that will appease even the most demanding consumer. The device features a Core Ultra 9 285H, a 16-core chip with a 5.4 GHz clock speed, and a GeForce RTX 5060 to deliver delightful gaming performance. The 16.3-inch 2K (1920x1200) display with a refresh rate between 30 Hz and 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 500 nits delivers beautiful visuals and buttery-smooth gaming.

The laptop's other features aren't anything to sneeze at, either. Along with a performant processor and graphics card combo, the XPS 16 also wields 32GB of LPDDR5X-7567 memory and a 1TB M.2 SSD. There's also a six-cell 99.6 Whr battery that guarantees up to 27 hours of battery life while streaming.

Dell's Alienware portfolio has some of the fastest gaming laptops. The Alienware 16 Area-51 fits the bill if you need a no-nonsense gaming laptop. The device's impressive feature set starts with a high-performance Core Ultra 9 285K, a processor with 24 cores and a boost clock speed that eclipses 5.7 GHz. On the graphics side, the GeForce RTX 5080 is more than enough firepower to drive that 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) display at 240 Hz.

The gaming laptop really doesn't compromise on any aspect. There's 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR5-6400 memory and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, both of which are upgradeable. Other noteworthy features include a six-cell 96 Whr battery, keyboard with per-key AlienFX RGB lighting, and speedy Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Alienware's Aurora desktop is a fan favorite among pre-built gaming systems. The variant on sale comprises a Core Ultra 9 285K processor with a top-tier GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. If that weren't enough, the gaming PC also wields 64GB (2x32GB) of DDR5-5200 memory and a 2TB M.2 SSD.

Keeping the Core Ultra 9 285K's temperatures under control is a 240mm liquid cooler with AlienFX lighting. Meanwhile, a 1000W 80 Plus Platinum-certified power supply ensures the system has all the power it needs and provides headroom for future upgrades.

There are countless Dell products currently on sale, so there's something for every enthusiast. However, if you're looking for the top gaming deals, the XPS 16, Alienware 16 Area-51, and Alienware Aurora are the first ones to come to mind. Don't miss your chance to improve your gaming and drop by Dell's online store to take advantage of the limited-time deals.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.