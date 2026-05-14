Alienware's budget gaming laptop starts at $1,299 — Last-gen parts and a plastic shell bring the premium brand into the mainstream

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Dell is bringing its gaming brand to a wider audience, but is sacrificing power and premium materials to hit the price point.

Alienware 15
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Alienware has typically positioned itself as a premium brand of laptops and desktops for PC gamers. With the new Alienware 15 laptop, however, the Dell subsidiary is boiling down to the essentials in the hopes to reach a wider user base and offer a cheaper laptop.

For the lowest-end configurations, Alienware is digging in the parts bin for some older components, including AMD Ryzen 200 ("Hawk Point Refresh") and Intel Core Series 2 ("Raptor Lake") CPU options and GPUs starting with the RTX 4050 Laptop GPU in the United States, though some regions will start with the older RTX 3050 Laptop GPU.

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Alienware 15

U.S. starting configuration

CPU

Up to AMD Ryzen 7 260, Up to Intel Core 7 240H

AMD Ryzen 5 220

GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6, 70W)
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR7, 70W)
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 (8GB GDDR7, 85W)
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 (8GB GDDR7, 85W)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6, 70W)

RAM

8GB - 32GB DDR5-5600 (All single DIMMs)

16GB DDR5-5600 (16GB x 1)

SSD

Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 Gen 4

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Gen 4 SSD

Display

15.3-inch, 1920 x 1200, 165 Hz, claimed 62.5% sRGB, AMD FreeSync, 300 nits

15.3-inch, 1920 x 1200, 165 Hz, claimed 62.5% sRGB, AMD FreeSync, 300 nits

Webcam

720p, 30 FPS

720p 30 FPS