Score a massive $350 saving on an AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, now just $650 — epic Newegg combo matches the world’s fastest gaming CPU with high-speed memory for your next gaming PC build

Newegg has been leading the way with simply epic combo deals on PC hardware recently, but this one knocks it out of the park. The tech retailer has put together a deal that nets you the brand-new AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D with 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, and saves you a whopping $348.99 in the process.

That huge saving means you can pick up this Newegg deal for just $650. No hyperbole required here — that's a brilliant offer for someone looking to build a new PC or upgrade their old rig, especially when you consider that the RAM and CPU cost $499.99 apiece individually. This deal gets you RAM for an effective price of $150, unheard of in today's PC building climate.

The 9850X3D is fresh off the production line, having only been released back in January. Our AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D review puts it simply: this is the fastest gaming CPU you can buy right now, as the CPU benchmark data below will confirm. This new Zen 5 CPU knocked the 9800X3D off its pedestal, sitting just behind the productivity-focused 9950X3D at the very top.

While it only sees marginal performance gains over the 9800X3D, it's still the fastest gaming CPU available right now for your PC, with all of its eight cores able to take advantage of that boosted L3 cache, delivering the best possible gaming performance.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Coupled alongside that world-class CPU is a decent amount of RAM for your next PC. This V-Color Manta XSky RAM is a popular option in these Newegg bundles at the moment. It's fast DDR5 CL32 RAM, rated at 6400 MT/s, with RGB lighting and a premium heatsink to keep things cool. While RAM price increases are seemingly starting to slow, at least in places like Europe, they remain much higher than they were six months back. Any combo deal like this one that scores you 32GB of DDR5 RAM, or better, with a top-class CPU at a $350 discount, shouldn't be ignored if you're planning an upgrade or new build.

Newegg has its finger on the pulse of hardware sales, which explains why it's putting out such brilliantly priced deals for PC builders. This $650 CPU and RAM combo is simply unbeatable pricing for the fastest gaming CPU, thanks to that 9850X3D, with 32GB of RAM to support it. If you're interested, jump on this one quick, because this combo is likely to sell out fast.

