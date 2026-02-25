Save $349 on a 9850X3D, bundled with 32GB of RAM and a motherboard at Newegg — RAM effectively $150 when paired with X870E Aorus and AMD's fastest gaming chip

Newegg's blockbuster PC component bundles continue to be a bastion of savings for those looking to build a PC in 2026. Defying inflated prices that has seen RAM increase by 500% in recent months, pairing a couple of sticks of DDR5 with a motherboard and processor can yield big savings. Today, Newegg is selling the new AMD Ryzen 9850X3D alongside a Gigabyte X870E Aorus Pro and 32GB of DDR4 6400 RAM for $943. That's a brand new processor worth $500 and a motherboard priced at nearly $300, which means you're getting 32GB of DDR5 for an effective price of $150, rather than its $499 list price.

This gets you a headstart on building a brilliant AM5 gaming PC that, when paired with the right graphics card, will chew through any gaming title with ease. The 9850X3D is marginally faster than the 9800X3D, with trade-offs in increased power draw.

Brand new for early 2026, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is the fastest gaming CPU on the planet, as per our testing data below. As mentioned in our review, the performance gains are marginal and make the 9850X3D a difficult sell as a standalone upgrade. However, if you bundle it with a brilliant motherboard and 32GB of RAM for less than $1,000, it becomes a no-brainer for building an AM5 rig in 2026 without AI pricing breaking the bank.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This particular bundle is complemented by the Gigabyte X870E Aorus Pro AM5 motherboard. Not only is this one of the coolest-looking motherboards you can buy, with a stealthy and dark aesthetic, but it's also packed with features. It comes with four DIMM slots (if you want to upgrade your RAM when prices settle down), PCIe 5.0, four M.2 slots, USB4, USB-C, Wi-Fi 7, and 2.5GbE LAN.

The 32GB of RAM is V-Color's Manta XSky, clocked at 6400MHz. It might not be a big brand like Corsair Vengeance, but it will do just fine in a rig of this caliber.

Top tip: if you want to get some Corsair memory instead, or you don't need a processor, you can buy this exact motherboard bundled with Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 6400 for just $599, a combo saving of $172.99.

The best RAM combo deals continue to be a stellar way to get good value for money when building a PC in 2026, with generous savings from Newegg giving PC builders access to RAM at almost pre-AI squeeze prices.

