Save $649 by buying 64GB of DDR5-6000 G.Skill RAM with an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU — Newegg will even throw in a free Cooler Master CPU cooler to sweeten the deal

We've seen numerous bundle deals from Newegg in recent weeks that pair RAM with motherboards and even a CPU sometimes, but what if you already have an AM5 system and are just looking for some upgrades rather than a complete new build? Well, it turns out there are still several deals to cater to this as well, with various pieces of PC hardware paired together to save you some money. Today's Newegg bundle pairs an MSI Shadow RTX 5070 graphics card with 64GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000 Memory for $1,049.99, a saving of $649.99 from the $1699.98 list price.

Alone, the MSI Shadow RTX 5070 GPU is on sale for $649.99 (Newegg list price $657.49), which is around $100 above the original MSRP for this graphics card, although GPU prices have risen sharply since Black Friday, when they hit MSRP or below prices for the first time. The RTX 5070 has 12GB of speedy GDDR7 VRAM and is PCIe 5.0, as long as you can make the most of this with a supporting motherboard.

For the most expensive part of the bundle, we have a massive 64GB of DDR5 RAM from G.Skill. This kit consists of two paired 32GB sticks of RAM from the G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo range, with RGB lighting, and fast 6000MT/s speeds - the sweet spot for an AM5 setup, and respectable memory timings of 26-36-36-96, with a CAS latency of CL26, and 1.45V voltage requirement. This kit is on sale for $1,049.99 (Newegg list price $1154.99), far more costly than the GPU.

If you're in the market for a boat-load of RAM and a new GPU, this is a good way of picking up both for a reasonable amount of money. Of course, the situation isn't ideal, what with the AI-instigated price rises on RAM, storage, and graphics cards: everything seems, or is, overpriced. Will things get better? Maybe, but that certainly isn't going to be for some considerable time, looking at what's happening in the component space right now.

To sweeten the deal a little bit further, the GPU also comes with a free copy of Capcom's latest horror game, Resident Evil: Requiem ($70), along with a free Cooler Master Hyper 212 Spectrum V3 CPU Air Cooler ($26.99) to complete the set.

