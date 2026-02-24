Save $649 by buying 64GB of DDR5-6000 G.Skill RAM with an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU — Newegg will even throw in a free Cooler Master CPU cooler to sweeten the deal

Deals
By published

Grab this great GPU and RAM bundle deal

Tech Deals Cover
(Image credit: Future)

We've seen numerous bundle deals from Newegg in recent weeks that pair RAM with motherboards and even a CPU sometimes, but what if you already have an AM5 system and are just looking for some upgrades rather than a complete new build? Well, it turns out there are still several deals to cater to this as well, with various pieces of PC hardware paired together to save you some money. Today's Newegg bundle pairs an MSI Shadow RTX 5070 graphics card with 64GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000 Memory for $1,049.99, a saving of $649.99 from the $1699.98 list price.

Newegg MSI Shadow RTX 5070 plus 64GB G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo Memory
Save 38% ($649.99)
Newegg MSI Shadow RTX 5070 plus 64GB G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo Memory: was $1,699.98 now $1,049.99 at Newegg

This Newegg bundle pairs an MSI Shadow RTX 5070 graphics card with 64GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000 Memory, plus a Cooler Master Hyper 212 Spectrum V3 CPU Air Cooler, and the Resident Evil: Requiem game as gifts with a purchase.

View Deal

If you're in the market for a boat-load of RAM and a new GPU, this is a good way of picking up both for a reasonable amount of money. Of course, the situation isn't ideal, what with the AI-instigated price rises on RAM, storage, and graphics cards: everything seems, or is, overpriced. Will things get better? Maybe, but that certainly isn't going to be for some considerable time, looking at what's happening in the component space right now.

To sweeten the deal a little bit further, the GPU also comes with a free copy of Capcom's latest horror game, Resident Evil: Requiem ($70), along with a free Cooler Master Hyper 212 Spectrum V3 CPU Air Cooler ($26.99) to complete the set.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.

TOPICS
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.