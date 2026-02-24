Save over $400 on this awesome Newegg combo with an AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D — just $849.99 for high-spec haul that comes with an MSI X870 Tomahawk and 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM

If you’re in the market for a PC over the past few months, you’ve probably seen the ridiculous prices caused by AI’s insatiable need for memory. RAM, storage, and graphics cards have all seen prices increase to record highs, making PCs more of a luxury item. Luckily, combo deals are here from Newegg to help save the day and spare your wallet. Today, they have a spectacular deal: almost $410 off a three-item AM5 combo that includes a Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU, 32GB of V-Color RAM, and a solid MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk motherboard, all for $849.99. That’s right, you can get a $500 kit of DDR5 RAM for effectively $91 in this combo deal.

This bundle centers around the new AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D . The 8-core/16-thread Zen 5 processor has a base clock of 4.7 GHz with a boost clock of 5.6 GHz, a nice boost over the 9800X3D, and plenty of clock speed for any type of work. The 120W TDP also makes it easier to cool than some other higher-power processors. The 96MB of L3 cache on the X3D chips helps with gaming (and other activities), making it the fastest gaming CPU currently available. It’s great for gaming and any work that isn’t heavily multi-threaded.

MSI’s X870 Tomahawk is a solid budget-midrange motherboard that offers a wide variety of connectivity and looks good with dark build themes (no integrated RGB lighting, note). The board includes four M.2 sockets (two PCIe 5.0 x4) and four SATA ports for storage, ample USB ports on the rear IO (12 total) including two USB4 (40 Gbps) Type-C, a current-gen midrange audio solution, and fast networking with 5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7. The VRMs can handle anything you throw at them, including the 98050X3D in the combo or the more power-hungry flagship-class processors like the Ryzen 9 9950X/X3D chips. In short, it’s a great motherboard to build your AM5 system around.

The RAM part of the combo is V-Color Manta XSky. It comes with black heat spreaders and a frosted RGB element across the top (and your only RGB source). Specs-wise, it’s a 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6400 kit with relatively low timings (CL32-39-39-102 @ 1.4V). Under the hood are Sk Hynix ICs, so you do have some headroom if you want to overclock past its rated speed. AMD’s sweet spot (Price/performance) for AM5 processors is around 6000-6400 MT/s, so these fall into that bucket by simply using the AMD Expo profile.

Newegg’s $408.99 off (32%) is one of the best 3-item combo deals available right now. At that price, the RAM effectively comes out to $91, which is as low as we’ve seen in several months. MSI’s Tomahawk line-up has consistently delivered excellent value in the mid-range space. Pair these items with the best gaming CPU currently available, and you have a great foundation for a new AM5 build for only $849.99. You also get a free Rosewill wireless air duster and Crimson Desert Game bundle thrown in for free, too.

