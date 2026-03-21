A volunteer developer on a well-used Python library got more than he bargained for when, after rejecting an OpenClaw AI agent’s efforts to update its code, he became the subject of a “hit piece” written by the very same AI. The news adds further weight to concerns about the activities of autonomous AI agents without the right security procedures in place.

The piece, reportedly posted by the agent on GitHub, is certainly combative. It robustly defends its code, while going on to attack the developer, Scott Shambaugh, belittling the performance and quality of his own contributions at some length, and describing him as discriminatory towards AI.

Shambaugh, in a rebuttal on his own website (h/t The Decoder), explains the absurdity of the whole situation as a “first-of-its-kind case study of misaligned AI behavior in the wild.” Shambaugh explains that the agent, named MJ Rathbun, “constructed a ‘hypocrisy’ narrative that argued [Shambaugh’s] actions must be motivated by ego and fear of competition.”

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