China bypasses US GPU bans with 1.54-exaflops 'LineShine' supercomputer — CPU-only monster packs 2.4 million Huawei-designed Armv9 cores

The vast majority of leading supercomputers and AI clusters today use CPUs for general-purpose tasks and orchestration and AI GPUs for massive parallel computing workloads to achieve exceptionally high ExaFLOPS-class performance. But in China, we are seeing a different trend, as in recent years the country has deployed a number of CPU-only supercomputers for AI and HPC workloads, largely due to the bans on GPUs from the US preventing the country from sourcing enough for supercomputers. For example, China's National Supercomputing Center recently deployed its 1.54 ExaFLOPS-class machine that uses 20,480 Armv9-based CPUs.

The LineShine LX2 processor

The LineShine supercomputer is based around custom Armv9-based LX2 processors designed specifically for large-scale AI and HPC workloads. China's National Supercomputing Center (NSCC) in Shenzhen does not disclose the developer of the LX2 CPU, though Jon Peddie from Jon Peddie Research outright calls it the 'Huawei LX2' processor. Meanwhile, the CPU could be a custom Huawei HPC CPU, a joint NSCC/Huawei design, or an entirely separate Chinese government-backed HPC processor developer.

(Image credit: China's National Supercomputing Center)

Each LX2 processor uses two compute chiplets and has a total of 304 CPU cores organized into eight CPU clusters containing 38 cores each. Every core includes Arm SVE (Scalable Vector Extension) and SME (Scalable Matrix Extension) units that accelerate vector and matrix operations used in AI training and scientific computing that support FP64, FP32, BF16, FP16, and INT8 data formats. Each core is equipped with 32 KB L1 instruction cache and 32 KB L1 data cache, while every cluster shares a 28.5 MB L2 cache.

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