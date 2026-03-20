China develops new ultra-cold alloy that can reach -273°C without helium — could enable compact cooling for superconducting quantum chips, military equipment, and beyond

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Compact cryogenic cooling systems incoming?

Microsoft Quantum materials
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Scientists from China have developed a new cooling technology based on a rare-earth alloy that can reach temperatures close to absolute zero without relying on helium-3, reports South China Morning Post. Such an alloy could enable compact, helium-3-free cooling systems for superconducting quantum chips, advanced electronics used by military equipment, and space applications.

The team built a compact, solid-state refrigeration module with no moving parts that reached 106 millikelvin (mK), which is -273°C, a temperature typically achieved using liquid helium. The cooling module relied on a rare-earth compound consisting of europium, cobalt, and aluminum (EuCo₂Al₉, ECA), which features thermal conductivity comparable to metals, but which can also cool itself and other components efficiently using adiabatic demagnetization (ADR), the method that does all the magic behind the discovery.

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Historically, ADR has had a major weakness: the materials used could get cold themselves, but they were not very good at transferring that cold to other components. This limited their usefulness in real systems. Meanwhile, the EuCo₂Al₉ compound developed by the team of scientists does just that: it can cool itself and other components, making helium-3-free cooling systems capable of cooling components to nearly absolute zero temperatures possible.