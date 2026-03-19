Researchers reach superconductivity at ambient pressure, record high temperature — milestone of -122°C reached by using pressure quenching, still 140 degrees off room temperature target

Researchers from the University of Houston have achieved superconductivity at ambient pressure and a transition temperature of 151 K (−122°C) by applying a pressure quenching technique used to create artificial diamonds. This is a record high temperature for superconductivity at ambient pressure, which is why researchers Ching-Wu Chu and Liangzi Deng believe that the achievement marks a notable advance toward practical superconducting systems. Still, they are 140°C away from achieving superconductivity at room temperature.

Superconductivity is a state in which a material has zero electrical resistance and repels magnetic fields. The state can be achieved under very low temperatures and/or very high pressure, but the industry has to figure out how to achieve it using ambient temperatures and pressure. The main challenge is that the conditions needed for a high critical temperature (Tc) — the point where resistance disappears — are usually unstable at normal conditions. Superconductivity relies on fragile electron pairs that break apart as temperature rises. Applying high pressure can strengthen these interactions by squeezing the material and changing its electronic structure, which increases Tc. However, these improved states typically exist only under extreme pressure, and once it is removed, the material returns to normal and loses its superconductivity. The key goal for scientists is to create materials that keep strong electron pairing and high Tc at ambient pressure — which is essential for practical use — so this is what the scientists from the University of Houston are studying.

The team worked with a mercury-based cuprate superconductor known as Hg1223, a material known for its high transition temperatures. Historically, Hg1223 reached superconductivity at 133 K (−140°C) under ambient conditions, a record that stood since 1993. The new study raises this temperature by 18 K to 151 K (−122°C).

Article continues below