North Korean fake IT army of 100,000 nets Kim Jong-Un a cool $500 million a year — NK-aligned workers infiltrated in IT companies worldwide, feeding the nation's revenue generation

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Making money for Uncle Kim.

IT worker hidden
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a secret North Korean army out there that's infiltrated hundreds, if not thousands, of western companies, operating under shadows and aliases. This might sound like the start of a Tom Clancy novel, but it actually refers to a long-running scheme in which North Korean IT workers use fake identities to get hired and paid, sending the money back to uncle Kim-Jong Un.

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