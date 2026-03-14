DoJ dismantles botnet made of 360,000 infected routers and IOT devices spread across 163 countries that ran for 16 years — SocksEscort proxy network eliminated in joint operation with Europol

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Network ran for 16 years and was host to all sorts of nasty criminal mischief.

Computer network
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hot on the heels of the LeakBase takedown, the combined might of the U.S. Department of Justice and Europol brought down another gigantic botnet, the SocksEscort proxy network, in an effort spanning a total of nine countries.

The enterprise ran for an estimated 16 years, with its inception circa 2010, infecting a grand total of 369,000 devices across its lifetime. The botnet comprised mostly home routers, access points, and IoT devices across 163 countries.

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