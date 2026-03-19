Opera GX finally arrives on Linux by popular demand — offers gamers and developers a highly customizable browser with advanced resource management

Opera has announced its gaming-focused web browser is now natively available on Linux. In a press release, the company noted that there has been a huge demand for a Linux version of Opera GX across gaming communities on Reddit, Discord, and Linux forums. With this release, it will now be accessible to gamers, developers, and power users running Linux, offering the same set of features and capabilities as on Windows and macOS versions.

Originally launched back in 2019, Opera claims that the browser has garnered a user base of over 34 million worldwide. Some of the key features include built-in performance controls allowing users to limit the use of CPU, RAM, and network usage. The feature-packed sidebar offers quick access to apps like Twitch, Discord, and ChatGPT that can run within the browser without having the user open a dedicated tab. The browser also offers a built-in temporary files cleaner and screen-filter effects alongside mods, extensions, themes, sounds, shaders, and visual effects to play around with, which is great for users who love to personalize their browsing experience.

According to Maciej Kocemba, Product Director at Opera GX, “PC gaming has long been associated with a single dominant platform, but that’s changing. Bringing GX to Linux users –who are renowned for the control they like to exert over their tools – means gamers and developers can manage browser resources, customize their setup, and keep their system performing exactly the way they want.”

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As for privacy, Opera GX offers ad and tracker blockers as well as an optional built-in VPN, which has been independently audited and offers a zero-log policy. Additionally, the company says that the browser follows European privacy regulations (GDPR) and does not collect location data, browsing history, page content, search queries, or any information that a user has typed into forms.

Opera GX browser officially supports Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, and openSUSE-based Linux distributions and is available in Debian (.deb) and RPM (.rpm) package formats. The company is additionally working on Flatpak support and will offer weekly updates with feedback shared through Discord, forums, and the bug reporting system.

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