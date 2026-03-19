Opera GX finally arrives on Linux by popular demand — offers gamers and developers a highly customizable browser with advanced resource management

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Opera GX expands beyond Windows and macOS.

Opera GX web browser now available on Linux
(Image credit: Opera)

Opera has announced its gaming-focused web browser is now natively available on Linux. In a press release, the company noted that there has been a huge demand for a Linux version of Opera GX across gaming communities on Reddit, Discord, and Linux forums. With this release, it will now be accessible to gamers, developers, and power users running Linux, offering the same set of features and capabilities as on Windows and macOS versions.

Originally launched back in 2019, Opera claims that the browser has garnered a user base of over 34 million worldwide. Some of the key features include built-in performance controls allowing users to limit the use of CPU, RAM, and network usage. The feature-packed sidebar offers quick access to apps like Twitch, Discord, and ChatGPT that can run within the browser without having the user open a dedicated tab. The browser also offers a built-in temporary files cleaner and screen-filter effects alongside mods, extensions, themes, sounds, shaders, and visual effects to play around with, which is great for users who love to personalize their browsing experience.

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