Chinese GPU-maker Lisuan flaunts new design details for its LX 7G100 gaming card, also updates LX GPU product pages with server and workstation specs

Lisuan Tech has updated its official product pages and flaunted new design details for its LX 7G100 gaming card. The firm also filled out the expanded specification listings for the LX Ultra, LX Pro, and LX Max professional GPUs, filling in server-specific specs for the LX Ultra — including 16-way virtual GPU support, confidential computing protection, data encryption, and secure display — that hadn’t previously been disclosed by the company. Meanwhile, the older 7G105 GPU name no longer appears on the site; all four cards now sit under the LX product branding.

The LX Ultra is the most server-oriented card in the lineup, listed with 24GB of GDDR6, ECC support, a pixel fill rate of up to 192 GP/s, a texture fill rate of up to 384 GT/s, and FP32 throughput of up to 24 TFLOPS. Its video codec figures are different from the rest of the GPUs, with a 16x 1080p60 decode and 8x 1080p60 encode, compared to HEVC 8K60 decode and HEVC 8K30 encode on the workstation-class and gaming models. The LX Ultra uses a blower-style cooler, targets servers and rack-mounted all-in-one systems, and carries no listed display outputs or API support on the updated page.

The LX Pro and LX Max, meanwhile, share a closer feature set, with both carrying four DisplayPort 1.4a outputs with 8K60 HDR, FreeSync, and DSC support, HEVC 8K video codec figures, and DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 3.0. The LX Pro ships with 24GB of GDDR6 and targets workstation tower deployments, while the LX Max steps down to 12GB for general workstation use. Both use axial cooling.

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