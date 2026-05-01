Microsoft begins rolling out Xbox Mode to Windows 11 desktops and laptops — consolidated storefronts and console-style interface come to PC

Microsoft announced yesterday that Xbox Mode is rolling out to Windows 11 PCs, bringing the controller-optimized, full-screen gaming interface to desktops, laptops, and tablets for the first time. The feature, which consolidates games from multiple PC storefronts into a single dashboard, launched in select markets on April 30 and will expand to more users over the coming weeks.

Xbox Mode replaces the standard Windows desktop with an Xbox-style interface designed for gamepad navigation. It pulls together installed titles from Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and the Xbox Game Pass catalog into one unified library. Users can browse, launch, and switch between games without touching a mouse or keyboard, then return to the regular Windows desktop whenever they want.

The feature runs on top of Windows 11 and, when active, suppresses background distractions and presents a streamlined UI modeled on the Xbox console dashboard. Microsoft is marketing it as an optional layer that doesn’t lock users out of the full desktop environment, and switching between the two is seamless.

Xbox Mode originated as the Full Screen Experience, a feature initially exclusive to the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handheld. That version leaked to other handhelds via registry tweaks in September 2025, and Microsoft officially expanded it to all Windows 11 handhelds two months later. The jump to desktops and laptops was confirmed at GTC 2026 in March, alongside the reveal of Project Helix, Microsoft's next-generation Xbox console built on a custom AMD SoC.

The expansion to full-sized PCs puts Xbox Mode in direct competition with Valve's Steam Big Picture mode and, more broadly, with SteamOS itself. Valve's operating system has attracted a following among handheld and living-room PC gamers for its low-overhead, controller-first design. Xbox Mode's advantage is native access to every Windows-compatible game and storefront without the compatibility layers that Linux-based SteamOS requires.

Xbox Mode is also a building block for Project Helix, the next-gen Xbox that Microsoft confirmed will run both console and PC games on a custom AMD SoC, and development kits are expected to ship in 2027. Rolling the same interface across existing Windows 11 hardware gives Microsoft a head start on software maturity before that console arrives.

Xbox Mode is being deployed via Windows Update in a phased rollout. To get access as early as possible, users need to open their settings, navigate to Windows Update, and toggle on "Get the latest updates as soon as they are available." Once the update reaches a given device, Xbox Mode can be launched directly from the PC.

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Microsoft didn’t specify which markets are included in the initial wave or provide a timeline for full global availability. The company said it plans to continue evolving the feature based on user feedback.

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