AMD and Samsung ink memory supply memorandum for EPYC and Instinct products — unprecedented deal also includes scope for foundry partnership

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Securing strategic supply of memory?

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(Image credit: AMD)

AMD and Samsung this week signed a rather unprecedented memorandum of understanding (MOU) that involves the strategic supply of memory for AMD's next-generation EPYC and Instinct MI455X products, as well as discussions of a potential foundry partnership. The MOU aims to ensure that AMD gets enough memory for its next-generation CPU and AI accelerator products throughout their life span, whereas Samsung will get a chance to serve as a foundry for a leading supplier of CPUs, AI GPUs, and other products.

Samsung has been the primary supplier of HBM3E for AMD's Instinct MI350X and MI355X AI accelerators, so it is not surprising that the core of the new agreement is Samsung’s role as a primary supplier of HBM4 memory for AMD's upcoming Instinct MI455X accelerator. As demand for all types of memory in general and HBM4 in particular exceeds supply, AMD must ensure that its next-generation MI455X accelerator (and possibly other Instinct MI400-series products) gets enough memory.

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"Samsung and AMD share a commitment to advancing AI computing, and this agreement reflects the growing scope of our collaboration," said Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman & CEO of Samsung Electronics. "From industry-leading HBM4 and next-generation memory architectures to cutting-edge foundry and advanced packaging, Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver unrivaled turnkey capabilities that support AMD’s evolving AI roadmap."

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