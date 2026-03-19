8BitDo launches $40 Nintendo 64-inspired wireless controller with 2.4 GHz connection — dedicated wireless receiver even works with the original N64

Back in 2024, 8BitDo first unveiled its Nintendo 64-inspired wireless controller, aptly named the 8BitDo 64, and began shipping it last year. It was limited to wired and Bluetooth connections, but the company has now launched a new $40 model with 2.4 GHz support. The controller includes a dedicated receiver to enable this, and it also works with the original N64 console. Alongside that, the company has released a standalone Bluetooth version of the stylish receiver to enable wireless gaming on N64 and Windows with any compatible Bluetooth pad.

The receiver has an N64 controller port on one end and a USB-C port on the other so that you can connect it to any modern device, such as your computer or a Nintendo 64. It's made to look like a vintage capsule, featuring the same design as the iconic console, with a red pairing button up front. The receiver can also store profiles exported from the 8BitDo Ultimate software, and it has vibration support.

Image credit: 8BitDo Image credit: 8BitDo

The controller is simply a re-release; 8BitDo has stripped it of its Bluetooth functionality and replaced it with the 2.4 GHz radio connection. Still, the receiver supports BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), so it's compatible with most of 8BitDo's first-party controllers and third-party controllers that support BLE. A regular Bluetooth connection to other controllers, such as those from Xbox or PlayStation, will also work.

The 8BitDo 64 is modeled after the popular 8BitDo Ultimate and features colored buttons that match the original N64 controller, including an extra A and B button in place of a joystick. These buttons have been meticulously crafted to feel exactly like the original, down to their positioning. Apart from the build quality, the highlight feature is the inclusion of a single hall-effect joystick, which should basically never drift.

(Image credit: 8BitDo)

The updated 8BitDo 64 with the 2.4 GHz wireless receiver costs $39.99 on Amazon and is available only in Classic Grey for now. The Retro Receiver on its own costs $24.99; both devices start shipping on March 23rd. As mentioned, the receiver included with the 8BitDo 64 in the box does not support Bluetooth and is strictly for a 2.4 GHz connection with the controller, while the one you can buy separately doesn't support 2.4 GHz and works only on BLE.

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