Popular budget-friendly Chinese brand exposed for shocking CPU scam in its laptops — advertised CPU secretly swapped for an outdated chip

News
By published

While they may look the same, a Ryzen 5 5500U is NOT a Ryzen 5 7430U.

Chuwi CoreBook X
(Image credit: Chuwi)

Chuwi, a popular Chinese brand known for its affordable and accessible products, uses some of the best CPUs in its devices, but the vendor is currently at the center of a major scandal. According to a recent exposé by Notebookcheck, Chuwi has allegedly been deceiving customers by shipping an outdated Ryzen processor in its CoreBook X laptop, despite advertising a newer and far superior model. The report follows feedback from a plethora of CoreBook X users who have voiced their discontent on Reddit.

There were many unsettling details about this case. What really stood out was that Chuwi seemed to use firmware-level modification to fake the processor's identity. The chip was showing as the Ryzen 5 7430U inside the CoreBook X's firmware, in Windows, and even trusted diagnostic tools, such as CPU-Z and HWiNFO64. However, the silicon never lies. The team at Notebookcheck tore the laptop down and discovered a Ryzen chip labeled with the 100-000000375 OPN code, which corresponds to the older Ryzen 5 5500U.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Processor

Codename

Architecture

Cores / Threads

Base / Boost Clock (GHz)

L2 Cache (MB)

L3 Cache (MB)

TDP (W)

OPN

Ryzen 5 7430U

Barcelo-R

Zen 3

6 / 12

2.3 / 4.3

3

16

15

100-000000943

Ryzen 5 5500U

Lucienne

Zen 2

6 / 12

2.1 / 4.0

3

8

15

100-000000375

The Ryzen 5 7430U (codenamed Barcelo-R) is a six-core, 12-thread processor with Zen 3 execution cores. While the Ryzen 5 5500U (codenamed Lucienne) shares the same core configuration, the chip leverages the previous Zen 2 execution cores. More importantly, the Ryzen 5 7430U also has twice the L3 cache and a higher clock speed.

One reason the deception was so effective is that the Ryzen 5 7430U and Ryzen 5 5500U share similar specifications, so close that most people, even tech-savvy users, may be easily fooled. The smaller L3 cache and lower clock speeds in the Notebookcheck screenshots showed that the Ryzen 5 7430U wasn't what it claimed to be. However, these details are so subtle that you can easily overlook them unless you're specifically searching for inconsistencies.

On average, the Ryzen 5 5500U is approximately 7% slower than the Ryzen 5 7430U. In the CoreBook X's case, the performance gap is 10% because the laptop's single-channel memory is holding it back. You could argue that 10% isn't a big deal, and the average consumer would unlikely notice the difference in normal usage. However, a customer should always receive what they paid for, and manufacturers who use the old switcheroo should be called out for doing so.