Grab a mobile workstation with a jaw-dropping $1,200 discount and 96GB of DDR5 memory — Lenovo's robust & powerful ThinkPad P14s is on sale for just $1,539

The RAM alone might justify this deal.

ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD (14″) on sale at Lenovo&#039;s website
The current PC market landscape has made it impossible to build a competent system with off-the-shelf parts, forcing people to resort to deal hunting. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you and spotted an incredible offer for professionals: Lenovo's ThinkPad P14s is on sale for just $1,1539.45 on the company's website. That's a nearly 50% discount at $1,259.55 off its retail price.

ThinkPads need no introduction — they've been a cornerstone of the laptop industry for decades, and this model is no different. The P-series, in particular, is aimed strictly at professionals requiring a lot of CPU grunt and memory. Therefore, this unit packs a whopping 96 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM in a dual-channel config. The cheapest equivalent kit we could find online was $817.99 at B&H, so you're already getting your money's worth. A 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD handles the storage.

The screen is a 14-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 resolution, running at 60 Hz. It's certainly not the most impressive display in the world, but it does cover 100% of the sRGB color space and should use less power than an OLED. The laptops also feature Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and offer a good I/O selection with 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and an optional Nano SIM.

The device is made from plastic, so it's very light at just 1.4 kilograms despite featuring a 57 Wh battery. It also meets MIL-SPEC standards for ruggedness. Reviews have praised its excellent endurance, and the laptop can also charge to 80% in just an hour. While the device does get a bit warm and the fans run loudly, overall, the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s at just $ 1,153 is a great deal for power users.

