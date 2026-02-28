Grab a mobile workstation with a jaw-dropping $1,200 discount and 96GB of DDR5 memory — Lenovo's robust & powerful ThinkPad P14s is on sale for just $1,539

The current PC market landscape has made it impossible to build a competent system with off-the-shelf parts, forcing people to resort to deal hunting. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you and spotted an incredible offer for professionals: Lenovo's ThinkPad P14s is on sale for just $1,1539.45 on the company's website. That's a nearly 50% discount at $1,259.55 off its retail price.

ThinkPads need no introduction — they've been a cornerstone of the laptop industry for decades, and this model is no different. The P-series, in particular, is aimed strictly at professionals requiring a lot of CPU grunt and memory. Therefore, this unit packs a whopping 96 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM in a dual-channel config. The cheapest equivalent kit we could find online was $817.99 at B&H, so you're already getting your money's worth. A 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD handles the storage.

Powering the laptop is AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370 (incredible name), a 12-core Strix Point chip boosting up to 5.1 GHz. There's no discrete GPU onboard, but you do get the Radeon 890M integrated graphics, which are pretty respectable for 1080p gaming. There are 16 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units in there, so the performance would be similar to a GTX 1650 laptop. This machine is not designed for gaming or graphics-intensive tasks, but it should otherwise churn through multi-threaded workloads like butter.

Save 45% ($1,259.55) Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD (14″) : was $2,799 now $1,539.45 at lenovo.com Powered by a 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370 CPU and flaunting an insane 96 GB of RAM, this productivity powerhouse is here to get tasks done all day. With a low-power screen and the characteristic ThinkPad durability, you don't need to worry about unexpectedly running out of juice ever again.

The screen is a 14-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 resolution, running at 60 Hz. It's certainly not the most impressive display in the world, but it does cover 100% of the sRGB color space and should use less power than an OLED. The laptops also feature Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and offer a good I/O selection with 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and an optional Nano SIM.

The device is made from plastic, so it's very light at just 1.4 kilograms despite featuring a 57 Wh battery. It also meets MIL-SPEC standards for ruggedness. Reviews have praised its excellent endurance, and the laptop can also charge to 80% in just an hour. While the device does get a bit warm and the fans run loudly, overall, the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s at just $ 1,153 is a great deal for power users.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.