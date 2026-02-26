Save a massive $1,570 on this Lenovo Legion gaming PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti — just $2,199.99 for 4K-ready rig with a 24-core Intel CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD

There is an astonishingly good deal to be had right now on a new gaming PC that you aren't going to want to miss. Lenovo has slashed the price of one of its Legion Tower 7i rigs, fitted with a 24-core Intel CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, and scoring you an unbelievable saving of $1,570 in the process. Down from as high as $3,769.99, you can pick up this Lenovo Legion gaming PC for just $2,199.99, direct from the company itself.

While it isn't quite a half-price deal, a 41% saving on a rig capable of 4K gaming from a trusted brand is unmissable, especially given how much the cost of PC hardware has risen in recent months. NAND flash prices, affecting how much you'll pay for SSDs and RAM, mean a new gaming PC is more expensive today than six months ago, so you can't afford to miss a deal like this.

This is an Intel-powered build, fitted with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor. This is one of Intel's newest Arrow Lake CPUs, and comes equipped with 24 cores, eight of which are the important performance cores for gaming performance. A further 16, meanwhile, are efficiency cores, which are good for multi-tasking work. Our CPU benchmarks show that, while this new Arrow Lake contingent hasn't lit up the gaming world compared to rival AMD X3D chips like the 9800X3D, it's still a solid-enough performer for a build with an RTX 5070 Ti GPU.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, meanwhile, is a brilliant option for a rig like this. It ships with 8,960 CUDA cores, along with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. As a gamer, that means you can leave 1080p gameplay firmly in the dust with this rig, upgrading to 4K gaming with decent frame rates, as long as you're happy to optimize your graphics settings in-game.

This is a solid, mid to high-tier GPU that incorporates the latest Nvidia tech, including DLSS 4 support. DLSS 4 is important here because, if you want to max out your graphics presets to high or even ultra at 4K, you're going to want to consider using multi-frame generation. That'll give you an AI-generated frame rate boost in any seriously resource-heavy games to avoid any bottlenecks.

For memory, you're getting 32GB of DDR5 RAM, rated at 5,600 MT/s. This is a current-gen rig, so we're leaving those older DDR4 modules behind. There's also 1TB of SSD storage installed, giving you enough space for a couple of large game installations, as well as plenty of indies, with the Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offering decent speeds. You're also getting three months of Xbox Game Pass with this rig, so you don't need to pay to get gaming, with hundreds of titles available to play for free.

As gaming PCs go, this liquid-cooled Lenovo Legion machine for just $2,199.99 should absolutely be on your radar if you're thinking about an upgrade. A 4K-capable gaming rig at this price point, especially from a known brand, is hard to find at the moment, but this $1,500+ discount isn't likely to stick around for long, so you'll need to be quick.

