Razer launches $130 laptop sleeve featuring two wireless charging pads — Base variant with no tech costs $80, supports up to 16-inch devices

Razer today announced a new, unexpected entry into its lineup — a laptop sleeve meant for up to 16-inch devices. It comes in two flavors, starting at $80 and topping out at $130.

The cheaper variant is basic; it's just a well-designed, seemingly high-quality laptop sleeve that can carry most laptops. The insides are lined with a padded microfiber interior that will keep your device safe, while the exterior is made from "tactical" polyester. The edges are reinforced with stitching, similar to a mousepad. The overall design of the sleeve is kept sleek and minimal with no branding.

(Image credit: Razer)

The flap is where things get interesting. . On the more expensive $130 variant, this flap actually features two wireless charging pads. But in the $80 base variant, it's just that — a magnetic flap that keeps the sleeve shut. From what we could tell, it might be made out of metal, or at least hard plastic underneath the fabric coating, so it's definitely sturdy

The top pad can charge at up to 15W while the bottom one is limited to 5W. There's a USB-C cable included to connect the flap to a laptop to provide power. There's no battery inside the sleeve itself; it's just a built-in wireless charger so you don't have to travel with one separately. Just put your laptop on top of the sleeve, whip out the flap, and plop your doomscroll machines on the side.

(Image credit: Razer)

There's surprisingly no RGB onboard which feels like a missed opportunity for such a luxurious product. There are two little green accent dots on the top, near the flap, that look like tiny LEDs at first glance, but it's just fabric. Both the standard and wireless-charging enabled sleeves are available to buy now from Razer's website.

