Grab Razer’s offcially licensed Pokémon-themed gaming peripherals — themed keyboards, mice, and headsets celebrate 30 years of the franchise

It was 30 years ago when we were first introduced to the fictional world of adorable (and sometimes terrifying) Pokémon with the release of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green on the Nintendo Game Boy. What began as a simple RPG has since grown into one of the largest entertainment franchises in the world. Today, the Pokémon IP is a global pop-culture phenomenon that spans games, anime, movies, trading cards, merchandise, toys, and mobile apps.

To mark the milestone anniversary, brands across the tech and gaming space have joined in on the celebration. With Secretlab launching three Pokémon-themed Titan Evo chairs, Razer also offers a slew of officially licensed Pokémon-themed peripherals and accessories aimed at fans who want their gaming setup to reflect their love for the franchise.

Its latest lineup includes the BlackWidow V4 X gaming keyboard, the Razer Cobra gaming mouse, and the Razer Kraken V4 X gaming headset. All feature a yellow-and-black finish along with a splash of artwork based on the classic starter Pokémon, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle.

These starter Pokémon-themed peripherals are available through Razer’s official online store, with the BlackWidow V4 X priced at $169.99, the Razer Cobra at $59.99, and the Razer Kraken V4 X at $99.99.

Razer BlackWidow V4 X Pokémon Edition: $169.99 at Razer Read more Read less ▼ The Razer BlackWidow V4 X Pokémon Edition gaming keyboard comes with a unique yellow-black color scheme with classic starter Pokémon artwork across the frame. You can purchase the keyboard with Green tactile or yellow smooth switches.

Razer Cobra Pokémon Edition: $59.99 at Razer Read more Read less ▼ The Razer Cobra Pokémon Edition gaming mouse also features a yellow-black color scheme with classic starter Pokémon artwork on the left and right click buttons.

Razer Kraken V4 X Pokémon Edition: $99.99 at Razer Read more Read less ▼ The Razer Kraken V4 X Pokémon Edition gaming headset features a yellow-black color scheme with classic starter Pokémon artwork on the headband.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Gengar Edition: $139.99 at Razer Read more Read less ▼ The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Gengar Edition gaming headset features a black and purple finish and Pokémon artwork on the inside and outside of the earcups. The headset also features Razer's Kitty Ears attachment which have been replaced by Gangar's spikes.

Razer Cobra Gengar Edition: $59.99 at Razer Read more Read less ▼ The Razer Cobra Gengar Edition gaming mouse features a black and purple finish along with Gengar artwork across the left and right mouse buttons as well as the palm rest.

Razer Gigantus V2 XXL Gengar Edition: $49.99 at Razer Read more Read less ▼ The Razer Gigantus V2 XXL Gengar Edition gaming deskpad features a black and purple finish along with Gengar artwork across the surface.

In addition to the starter Pokémon lineup, Razer also offers limited-edition Gengar versions of the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 USB gaming headset, the Razer Cobra gaming mouse, and the Razer Gigantus V2 - XXL deskpad.

Each product comes with a blend of purple and black finishes, highlighting the ghost Pokémon’s personality. The Kraken Kitty V2 USB headset is particularly interesting as Razer has replaced its Kitty Ears attachment with Gangar spikes. You can purchase these starting at $49.99 for the deskpad, $59.99 for the gaming mouse, and $139.99 for the gaming headset.

