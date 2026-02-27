Secretlab has three Pokémon-themed Titan Evo chairs in honor of game's 30th anniversary — special edition seats available in Pikachu, Gengar, and Eevee flavors

Secretlab has three Pokémon-themed Titan Evo chairs in celebration of the popular franchise’s 30th anniversary. According to the company, the seats will come in three designs — Pikachu, Gengar, and Eevee — with their Pokédex number stitched directly into the backrest. More than that, you can expect to get seats of the highest quality, especially as these are based on the Secretlab Titan Evo we’ve reviewed, which we consider to be one of the best gaming chairs available right now.

These chairs come with Softweave Plus Fabric upholstery, maximizing breathability to help you stay cool even during the most intense trainer battles while still remaining easy to clean and maintain. Aside from that, the Pokémon themselves are finished in plush velour, while their elemental type symbols that serve as their background are made from microsuede. These materials make them soft to the touch, and you’ll want to run your hand over them every time you get in your seat.

Secretlab x Pokémon Gaming Chairs

Secretlab Titan Evo Pokémon Pikachu: $684 at Secretlab The Secretlab x Pokémon collaboration brings you this Pikachu-themed Titan Evo gaming chair, which features the iconic Pokémon right at the back in plush velour with its electric-type symbol emblazoned in the background in microsuede. You also find its Pokédex number (#0025) stitched right on the chair's backrest.

Secretlab Titan Evo Pokémon Gengar: $684 at Secretlab This Gengar-themed chair will fit in well with your ghost-type setup, complete with its dark gradient finish that fades across the backrest. You'll also find its #0094 Pokédex number emblazoned on the backseat, with the Pokémon ready to jump out at you right above it. Currently sold out, but keep checking back just in case.

Secretlab Titan Evo Pokémon Eevee: $684 at Secretlab Those with a bright gaming setup will love the Eevee-themed Titan Evo gaming chair, with its light tones and multicolor highlights featuring the various evolutions of the versatile Eevee. You'd also find its #0133 number right on the backrest, reminding you of its position in the classic Pokédex. Currently sold out, but keep checking back just in case.

The seats start at $684 and are available in both Regular and XL variants. And given that they’re based on standard Titan Evo gaming chairs, you can purchase add-ons and accessories to make these seats your own. Note that these have limited availability and are only available for pre-order. The Gengar and Eevee chairs have already sold out their three pre-order waves, while the Pikachu seat has only a few stocks remaining for its second pre-order wave. So, if you’re a Pokémon fan and want to get a hold of one of these chairs, you shouldn’t wait and grab one now.

