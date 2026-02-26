Nvidia delivers first Vera Rubin AI GPU samples to customers — 88-core Vera CPU paired with Rubin GPUs with 288 GB of HBM4 memory apiece

Nvidia
(Image credit: Nvidia/YouTube)

Nvidia has started delivering samples of its Vera Rubin platform for next-generation AI data centers to select customers, the company announced at its earnings call on Wednesday. As soon as the company's partners qualify and validate the new platform, they may start preparations for its deployment, which is expected in the second half of 2026 or in early 2027.

" We shipped our first Vera Rubin samples to customers earlier this week, and we remain on track to commence production shipments in the second half of the year," said Colette Kress, chief financial officer of Nvidia, during the company's earnings call with analysts and investors.

 "Based on its modular cable-free tray design, Rubin will deliver improved resiliency and serviceability relative to Blackwell," Kress added. "We expect every cloud model builder to deploy Vera Rubin."

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.