Imagination Tech working on mainstream PC gaming with ‘ambitious graphics card and SoC design companies’ — shows off progress with DirectX 11 workloads

The UK’s Imagination Technologies (IMG) is teasing its roadmap to “bring high‑performance, scalable, PowerVR graphics to desktop, workstation, and cloud environments.” We’ve seen and heard of a few false starts from IMG since the start of the 2020s, but this is the firm’s clearest messaging yet, with videos showcasing its work with Microsoft's DirectX, and stating that this work is “essential for mainstream PC gaming.”

IMG will be best known in PC circles, among folk of a certain vintage, for its pioneering PowerVR 3D graphics cards over three decades ago. It was also the graphical force behind the Sega Dreamcast (which launched in 1999). Since then IMG has spent focused on the mobile market, being a key Apple partner between 2007 and 2017.

In 2020 we noted IMG launching its B-Series GPU IP. That was a significant change of tack, after the disastrous mobile upset suddenly delivered by Apple. This IP would become the foundation for Chinese desktop GPU makers like Moore Threads and Innosilicon, despite their boasts of ‘domestic’ graphics tech.

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