Imagination Tech working on mainstream PC gaming with ‘ambitious graphics card and SoC design companies’ — shows off progress with DirectX 11 workloads

News
By published

Demo DX11 video is just the start of this graphics chip maker's freshly inked long term roadmap embracing PCs.

PowerVR - Fire Strike DX11 demo screenshot
PowerVR - Fire Strike DX11 demo screenshot (Image credit: IMG video demo on YouTube)

The UK’s Imagination Technologies (IMG) is teasing its roadmap to “bring high‑performance, scalable, PowerVR graphics to desktop, workstation, and cloud environments.” We’ve seen and heard of a few false starts from IMG since the start of the 2020s, but this is the firm’s clearest messaging yet, with videos showcasing its work with Microsoft's DirectX, and stating that this work is “essential for mainstream PC gaming.”

In 2020 we noted IMG launching its B-Series GPU IP. That was a significant change of tack, after the disastrous mobile upset suddenly delivered by Apple. This IP would become the foundation for Chinese desktop GPU makers like Moore Threads and Innosilicon, despite their boasts of ‘domestic’ graphics tech.

Article continues below