Testing GPU Safeguard+ on the MSI MPG Ai1600TS PSU – solution aims to tame melting 16-pin connectors

At CES 2026, MSI unveiled a new lineup of power supplies under its MPG and MAG series. The 2026 MPG models are available in 1600W and 1300W variants and feature server-grade SiC MOSFETs designed to deliver a high level of stability and power efficiency. However, the standout addition is GPU Safeguard+, a new protection system aimed at preventing the overheating and melting issues associated with 12V-2x6 GPU power connectors.

Today, we will take a closer look at GPU Safeguard+. We will explore the PSU’s available software monitoring tools, explain how they work, and demonstrate how to use them. We will also evaluate the 12V-2x6 protection system in practice by simulating an improper cable connection to see how the safeguard mechanism responds. This should give us a decent indication of whether or not this feature works in practice, though naturally it would be impossible to test in all scenarios.

12VHPWR/12V-2x6 Connector Issues

12VHPWR/12V-2x6 Connector Issues

With the launch of the RTX 40-series in 2022, high-end GPUs adopted the new 12VHPWR power connector. The goal was to simplify cable management by replacing 3x8-pin configurations with a single connector. Under normal operating conditions, this setup is reliable. However, several factors can lead to an improper connection, potentially causing overheating issues.

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One of the main issues with the implementation of this connector is the lack of load balancing. If the cable is not properly connected, excessive current can be routed through a single wire instead of being distributed evenly. This can lead to overheating and, in severe cases, melting of the cable or connector, potentially damaging the GPU, the power supply, or both.

What can cause a faulty connection?

At one point, improper cable insertion by the user was believed to be the primary cause of these failures. While this can still contribute to the problem, the updated 12V-2x6 connector specification introduced several changes intended to reduce the likelihood of user error. In addition, manufacturers implemented features such as colored connector housings to make it easier to verify that the cable is fully seated.

Many reported cases have also been linked to the use of 12VHPWR and 12V-2x6 adapter cables rather than native PSU cables designed specifically for those connectors.

The issue has continued to persist, with reports of damage affecting GPUs ranging from the RTX 5090 to the RTX 5070, as well as models of the 9070 XT that utilize the 12V-2x6 connector.