We tested Advanced Shader Delivery on the RX 9070 XT in six games — up to 95% improvement in load times and 33 percent faster 1% Low FPS

Today, we will take a look at Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD) – a new gaming feature aimed at improving the overall user experience by reducing load times dramatically and improving 1% low FPS. We tested six games, measuring up to a 95% improvement in game loading times and solid improvements in 1% Low FPS in some titles. We will explain the issues that it aims to fix, we will go into detail about its functionality, and then we will test it in several games with on vs off comparisons.

Shader compilation stutter has been the bane of every PC gamer’s existence for a long time. Imagine finally sitting down after school or work to play a highly anticipated new release, only to spend several minutes waiting for shaders to precompile. Worse yet, even after that lengthy process, some shaders may still compile during gameplay, causing noticeable stuttering. First impressions matter, and technical issues like these can quickly sour the experience.

Pipeline State Objects (PSOs) define how input data is interpreted and rendered by the hardware when submitting work to the graphics card. PSO creation is also where shader compilation and related stalls happen. Modern games can contain such a massive number of PSOs that engines are unable to fully enumerate them ahead of time. Developers have introduced various mitigation techniques, but these are ultimately compromises that can still miss certain shaders during pre-compilation. In theory, allowing every player to locally precompile every possible shader permutation could eliminate these issues, but in large modern titles, that process could potentially take hours.

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That is why Microsoft has introduced Advanced Shader Delivery.

What is Advanced Shader Delivery?

What is Advanced Shader Delivery?

Advanced Shader delivery is a feature that aims to eliminate long shader pre-compilation and shader compilation-related stuttering in games by distributing precompiled shaders when downloading a game — those shaders are downloaded just like other parts of the game. In other words, faster initial load times and smoother performance when first playing a game after installation, a game update, or a driver update.

The idea is that developers will programmatically capture and generate a new type of asset from pipeline state object inputs, called a State Object Database (SODB.) An SODB is a SQLite3 database that contains the shaders, as well as the structure for how to group them into PSOs.

The next step after collecting the SODBs is to precompile shaders using offline compilers. Compilation happens outside of the game and does not require a GPU. The SODB is converted into a precompiled shader output that can target a wide range of hardware without needing that hardware to be physically present. This output is called a precompiled shader database (PSDB), which can be registered for a game and distributed by the Xbox store alongside the game to supplement the shader cache.

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After installing a game with Advanced Shader Delivery support, the Xbox store downloads an update containing the precompiled shaders. As you can see below, the ‘Shaders’ folder will contain an SODB and PSDB file after this update.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When a game runs for the first time, all the shaders it needs will already be available. The game will see this and will skip the compilation step on the gaming device. If a device requires a driver update, the shaders will be updated automatically.

Theoretically, if developers programmatically capture SODBs with every required shader represented in the PSDB – and the system functions correctly – a game could achieve a 100% cache hit rate on its first run. This would not only dramatically reduce initial load times but could also entirely eliminate shader compilation stutter during gameplay.