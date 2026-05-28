TP-Link announces its first consumer Wi-Fi 8 roadmap — Archer 8 routers scheduled to arrive in October 2026, pending FCC approval
News
By Brandon Hill published
TP-Link announces a roadmap for its Wi-Fi 8 network families, but it has yet to secure FCC approval for their release in the United States
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Wi-Fi 8 is on the horizon, and the top wireless router manufacturers are already jockeying for position. TP-Link is the top seller of consumer wireless routers in the United States by a large margin, and it announced today the roadmap for its next-generation platform of Wi-Fi 8 (802.11bn) products.
Go deeper with TH Premium: Taiwan, trade, and tariffs