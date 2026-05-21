China's new homegrown gaming GPU flops in performance and price — flagship $485 LX 7G100 can't keep pace with Nvidia's older RTX 4060

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The LX 7G100 doesn't come close to an RTX 4060, despite what early benchmarks might suggest.

Lisuan Tech LX 7G100
(Image credit: Lisuan Tech)

Lisuan Tech’s LX 7G100, China’s first real attempt at a serious gaming graphics card, falls significantly short of competing with the best graphics cards from Intel, AMD, or Nvidia. Chinese reviewer 潮玩客 recently put the LX 7G100 through extensive testing, and the results showed that the homegrown Chinese graphics card is nowhere near the performance of the GeForce RTX 4060, despite bold marketing claims. What's concerning, at least for Chinese consumers, is that Lisuan Tech has priced the LX 7G100 at around $485, roughly equivalent to the lowest price for a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB in today's market.

The reviewer conducted the LX 7G100's tests across a variety of modern games at 1080p (1920x1080) resolution. They adjusted the image settings for each game, ranging from low to medium presets, and, when possible, high settings to gauge the upper limits of the graphics card’s capabilities. The reviewer also enabled FSR 3 and frame-generation features, when supported, to improve frame rates and provide a smoother gaming experience.

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Lisuan Tech LX 7G100 Benchmarks*

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Graphics Card

Cyberpunk 2077

Black Myth: Wukong

Forza Horizon 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Radeon RX 6600 XT

220 / 185

98 / 80

262 / 215

Row 0 - Cell 4

GeForce RTX 4060

232 / 164

115 / 94

228 / 189

Row 1 - Cell 4

Arc B580

242 / 183

81 / 60

240 / 200

Row 2 - Cell 4

LX G7100

88 / 70

56 / 41

48 / 18

Row 3 - Cell 4

*The results are from 潮玩客's Bilibili video. The first value corresponds to the average frames per second (FPS), whereas the second value represents the 1% Low FPS, a metric for measuring the slowest 1% of frames observed during the benchmark.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    I only see 3 columns of results on mobile. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is empty.

    Forza Horizon 5 is bizarrely low. Guess they didn't optimize for it properly.

    Looks DOA even for its intended market.
    Reply
  • oofdragon
    It doesn't look to be raw raster, If "frame generation" is being used it's a total fake test. Turn off dlss and fsr and then come back to report
    Reply