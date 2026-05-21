China's new homegrown gaming GPU flops in performance and price — flagship $485 LX 7G100 can't keep pace with Nvidia's older RTX 4060

Lisuan Tech’s LX 7G100, China’s first real attempt at a serious gaming graphics card, falls significantly short of competing with the best graphics cards from Intel, AMD, or Nvidia. Chinese reviewer 潮玩客 recently put the LX 7G100 through extensive testing, and the results showed that the homegrown Chinese graphics card is nowhere near the performance of the GeForce RTX 4060, despite bold marketing claims. What's concerning, at least for Chinese consumers, is that Lisuan Tech has priced the LX 7G100 at around $485, roughly equivalent to the lowest price for a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB in today's market.

The reviewer conducted the LX 7G100's tests across a variety of modern games at 1080p (1920x1080) resolution. They adjusted the image settings for each game, ranging from low to medium presets, and, when possible, high settings to gauge the upper limits of the graphics card’s capabilities. The reviewer also enabled FSR 3 and frame-generation features, when supported, to improve frame rates and provide a smoother gaming experience.

To guarantee that the graphics card was the only variable affecting performance, the reviewer assembled a high-end test system. The setup featured AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor installed on an MSI MPG X870E Edge Ti WiFi motherboard. The system also had 32GB (2x16GB) of Biwin Black Opal DW100 DDR5-6000 C28 memory and a Biwin Black Opal X570 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD. By selecting premium components across the board, the reviewer ensured that the LX 7G100’s performance could be evaluated without bottlenecks from other hardware limitations.

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Lisuan Tech LX 7G100 Benchmarks*

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Cyberpunk 2077 Black Myth: Wukong Forza Horizon 5 Shadow of the Tomb Raider Radeon RX 6600 XT 220 / 185 98 / 80 262 / 215 Row 0 - Cell 4 GeForce RTX 4060 232 / 164 115 / 94 228 / 189 Row 1 - Cell 4 Arc B580 242 / 183 81 / 60 240 / 200 Row 2 - Cell 4 LX G7100 88 / 70 56 / 41 48 / 18 Row 3 - Cell 4

*The results are from 潮玩客's Bilibili video. The first value corresponds to the average frames per second (FPS), whereas the second value represents the 1% Low FPS, a metric for measuring the slowest 1% of frames observed during the benchmark.

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