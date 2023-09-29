AMD's FSR3 Frame Generation To Launch Today

While AMD formally introduced its FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 technology almost a year ago, so far, no actual games have gained support for this version of the frame generation upscaling technology. But the wait seems to be over as the company said that the first two titles to support FSR3 would show up today! The new technology from the FidelityFX package promises to bring substantial improvements to AMD's Radeon RX 6000 and RX 7000-series boards, which are among the best graphics cards money can buy today.

"We are working with our partners to bring you the first two FSR3-enabled games tomorrow," Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing at AMD wrote in an X post last night. "More titles will begin ramping-up thereafter, as we saw with prior versions of FSR, which are now supported in over 300 announced games."

The first two games to support FSR3 are Forspoken by Ascendant Studios and Immortals of Aveum by Electronic Arts.

Frame Generation

The primary improvement of AMD's FSR 3 compared to FSR 2 is the introduction of frame generation capability. This feature leverages an advanced form of AMD's Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) optical flow interpolation technology and temporal game data such as motion vectors to insert one extra frame between existing ones. AMD says that by generating that extra frame, it can double performance in supported games.

(Image credit: AMD)

When paired with Super Resolution upscaling, AMD FSR 3's frame generation enables previously unachievable framerates in supported games. For example, AMD claims that using FSR3 with frame generation and performance super resolution upscaling can increase performance in Forspoken from 53 FPS to 175 FPS. This boost in performance can be especially advantageous in challenging scenarios, like playing games at 4K resolution with the highest ray tracing configurations or when the CPU performance restricts framerates.

(Image credit: AMD)

It is crucial to mention that for the best and most responsive experience, AMD advises maintaining at least 60 FPS before applying the frame generation feature.

Latency Reduction

Image generation by definition increases latencies, so FSR 3 also includes its own latency reduction technology for smoother gameplay with frame generation enabled (it is still recommended to maintain 60+ FPS before applying frame generation). This latency reduction method promises to work on all graphics cards albeit in supported games.

Gamers with AMD Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards can also use the upcoming AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ technology to decrease latency further in games like Forspoken, but those with Radeon RX 6000 or earlier GPUs can opt for Anti-Lag.

Native AA for Maximum Quality

Sophisticated antialiasing methods are very taxing on GPU performance and while techniques like FSR, DLSS, and XeSS are designed to wed quality and performance, their main focus is the latter. Meanwhile, there are games that already run great and can use some additional eye candy, which is AMD set to offer with its Native AA mode.

(Image credit: AMD)

Native AA allows users to benefit from AMD FSR 3's sharpening enhancements without the upscaling. So, if a game's built-in anti-aliasing is not up to par, the 'Native AA' setting can enhance the visual quality.

(Image credit: AMD)

While there are performance trade-offs with this mode, pairing it with AMD FSR 3's frame generation can lead to significant performance gains, as illustrated by AMD in the graph. In essence, the 'Native AA' setting combined with frame generation promises to deliver both enhanced quality and performance.