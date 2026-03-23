Crimson Desert devs apologize for ‘confusion’ over Intel GPU FAQ — backtracks over prior dismissive language regarding Arc graphics support

Social media accounts officially representing Crimson Desert have apologized for prior dismissive language regarding Intel GPUs. “We apologize for any confusion our FAQ wording from several hours ago regarding playability on Intel Arc GPUs may have caused,” said a statement on X. Furthermore, it is made clear that work is now taking place to implement compatibility and optimize for Intel Arc graphics processors.

Regarding #CrimsonDesert support for Intel Arc:We are currently working on compatibility and optimization support so that Crimson Desert can also be enjoyed on Intel Arc GPU systems. We are preparing to provide a smooth and stable gameplay experience, and we ask for your…March 23, 2026

Circling back to just before the weekend, the PC gaming community seemed stunned by a blunt statement found in the Crimson Desert FAQ that suggested Intel Arc users simply find something else to play. In brief, that FAQ stated there was no support for Intel Arc GPUs, and if you’d bought the game to play on one of the Blue Team’s graphics cards or iGPUs, you should seek a refund from where you'd bought the game.

Many folks found this official statement troubling. Firstly, this is one of the hottest gaming titles around right now. Secondly, we didn’t have any hint of the reasoning behind