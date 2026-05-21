Intel leans on LPDDR5X to dodge global HBM crisis, leaked Crescent Island AI GPU pics reveal massive Xe3P core — chip sidesteps HBM shortage with 160GB of cheaper memory

Pictures of the PCB of Intel’s upcoming Crescent Island data center GPU, announced last year, have surfaced. The images, which come by way of @yuuki_ans on X, show the front and back of the Crescent Island PCB and reveal the layout of the board's components, including the GPU, VRAM, and power delivery system.

The PCB shots confirm that Intel has opted to go with a single-GPU setup for Crescent Island, rather than a dual-GPU setup. A vast majority of the PCB’s real estate is consumed by a massive GPU socket in the middle, taking up the width of almost the entire PCIe x16 slot below.

There are pads for twelve LPDDR5X modules to the top, left, and right of the GPU socket and an additional eight on the back of the PCB, totaling 20. This confirms the GPU will use 32GB (8 GB) modules, the highest capacity modules out there for LPDDR5X currently on the market. The power delivery system consists of a single 16-pin 12V-2x6 power connector on the right and 19 power phases.