Chinese GPU maker sells out over 30,000 gaming GPUs within 48 hours despite lukewarm benchmarks — LX 7G100 proves hype trumps performance

Chinese graphics card manufacturer Lisuan Tech has proven to the world that you don't need to release one of the best graphics cards to attain commercial success. Although the LX 7G100 graphics card fell short of performance expectations and did not compete directly with the latest generation models, the company nonetheless managed to sell out more than 30,000 preorders. The LX 7G100's remarkable success reflects consumers' appetite for alternatives in a market traditionally dominated by major players like Nvidia and AMD.

Go deeper with TH Premium: GPUs