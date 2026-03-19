Optiscaler team fixes INT8 FSR 4 ghosting on RX 6000 series GPUs — adds support for the latest Adrenalin drivers

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Thanks to Optiscaler, FSR 4 functionality on RDNA 2 GPUs is much better.

Radeon GPU
(Image credit: AMD)

Optiscaler was one of the first community-driven programs to incorporate FSR 4 support for unsupported Radeon graphics cards. Now, Videocardz reports that the dev team behind the upscaling program has released update 4.2.0b that removes ghosting issues with the unofficial INT8 build of FSR 4 for RX 6000 series graphics cards starting with update 4.0.2b.

The update also provides support for the aforementioned FSR 4 build with the latest Adrenalin drivers (26.2.2 at the time of writing), as previously, users had to run modified drivers to make Optiscaler's FSR4 implementation work on RDNA2 GPUs. However, the Optiscaler devs clarify that the update is not guaranteed to fix all ghosting issues — at the very least, ghosting should be significantly less problematic on RX 6000 cards.

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