AMD releases FSR 4.1 for RX 9000-series GPUs — new update delivers better Ray Regeneration, finer upscaled detail, and higher FPS

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Ultra Performance Mode gets a slight FPS boost, too.

A marketing image for AMD&#039;s FidelityFX Super Resolution
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has just released a new graphics driver that enables the latest edition of its upscaling tech for RDNA 4 GPUs: FSR 4.1. This is an iterative update, but it does bring official support for Crimson Desert (and Death Stranding 2), adding Ray Regeneration 1.1 to the game, along with improving the base upscaler for "ML-powered" FSR games. The Ultra Performance Mode is now faster, too, delivering higher FPS than before.