AMD releases FSR 4.1 for RX 9000-series GPUs — new update delivers better Ray Regeneration, finer upscaled detail, and higher FPS

AMD has just released a new graphics driver that enables the latest edition of its upscaling tech for RDNA 4 GPUs: FSR 4.1. This is an iterative update, but it does bring official support for Crimson Desert (and Death Stranding 2), adding Ray Regeneration 1.1 to the game, along with improving the base upscaler for "ML-powered" FSR games. The Ultra Performance Mode is now faster, too, delivering higher FPS than before.

🚀 Crimson Desert is Live Today!Continuing our journey on @AMD FSR Redstone and announcing our new GPU driver release is ready:✨ Ray Regeneration 1.1 – Enhanced reflections & global illumination, fully supported in Crimson Desert🎮 FSR Upscaling 4.1 – Sharper image quality… pic.twitter.com/rvSu4kA1aLMarch 19, 2026

Most notably, FSR 4.1 improves the quality of AMD's AI-enhanced upscaling. Games that could previously be upgraded to FSR 4 via driver override will now use the upgraded 4.1 model for this purpose. The new model appears to offer more detail in objects in motion, especially foliage. AMD showed an example where grass looked significantly sharper and less blocked-up like with FSR 4.0. Finer details like these usually become subject to artifacting or just lo