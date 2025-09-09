AMD expands FSR 4 with drop-in support for 85 games with latest Radeon driver update - but you still need an RDNA 4 GPU

AMD’s latest Radeon driver update (Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1) is expanding support for FSR 4 upscaling and frame generation. According to the official patch notes, FSR 4 can now be enabled in most DirectX 12 titles that already support FSR 3.1. With the latest update, FSR 4 is now compatible with 85 games in total, however it is still limited to RDNA 4-based Radeon 9000 series GPUs.

In a separate announcement post, AMD has explained how this works and notes that enabling FSR 4 through its new driver update is a pretty seamless process. Once users update to the latest Adrenalin Edition driver, their Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards should automatically gain access to FSR 4. Additionally, users need to switch to FSR 3.1 in their supported game settings and then toggle FSR 4 within AMD”s Adrenalin Edition software. This enables the driver to override the in-game FSR 3.1 implementation with the newer FSR 4 version.

The company has also made it clear that this works only with DirectX 12 titles that have integrated a signed FSR 3.1 DLL as per AMD’s developer guidelines. Any games running on Vulkan, or those that use non-standard methods such as third-party plug-ins, are not compatible with the FSR 4 driver upgrade.

Despite this update, AMD’s upscaling technology still trails Nvidia’s DLSS in terms of adoption and flexibility. In the meantime, community developers have stepped in with tools like OptiScaler, which can reroute existing upscalers such as DLSS, XeSS, or FSR 2 into FSR 4 with frame generation, effectively widening its reach. Similarly, certain GitHub users pointed out that FSR 3.1 games can be upgraded to FSR 4 by simply replacing the game's FSR 3.1 DLL files manually with DLL files from AMD's latest FSR SDK 2.0, although these unofficial solutions may have limitations.

Just last month, the company accidentally uploaded the full FSR 4 source code to GitHub while updating its FidelityFX SDK, revealing work on an alternate int8-based version of the upscaler. This suggests AMD might be preparing broader GPU support for FSR 4 beyond its current RDNA 4 hardware.



For now, AMD’s official rollout of FSR 4 ensures stability and broader compatibility for supported titles, but the modding community’s efforts suggest a strong demand for wider adoption.

