GPU prices continue to remain volatile due to the overwhelming demand for memory, but we’re constantly on the lookout for the best prices and deals on graphics cards. One such offer is on the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 9070 XT which is selling for $799.99 on Newegg, down from its previous price of $949.99. In addition to the $150 (15%) discount, the deal also bundles a Rosewill VMG 1000W power supply worth $109.99 and a copy of the newly released open-world action-adventure Crimson Desert worth $69.99.

- Check out this deal on Newegg

The Radeon RX 9070 XT is a high-performance 1440p/4K gaming GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 4 architecture and features 16GB of GDDR6 memory, 64 compute units, 64 ray accelerators, a 304W TBP, and up to 2.97GHz boost clock speeds. Launched with an MSRP of $599 in March 2025, the company has since increased the price of its Radeon graphics cards and memory kits sent to AIB partners by $10 per 8GB. This increase has led to a change in the official price to $619.

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 9070 XT: was $949.99 now $799.99 at Newegg The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 9070 XT is a premium graphics card targeting 1440p and 4K gaming resolutions. The deal bundles the GPU with a 1000W power supply unit from Rosewill and a copy of Crimson Desert. Read more Read less ▼

In our review of the RX 9070 XT, we found that it can easily compete with Nvidia’s RTX 5070 and can get relatively close to the RTX 5070 Ti. The GPU delivered about 91fps in our 16-game rasterization geomean at 1440p resolution and 60fps at 4K beating the RTX 5070 by 21% at 1440p, and 29% at 4K.

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The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 9070 XT is one of the more premium examples offering a triple-slot cooling solution including an aluminum fin-stack heatsink, high-conductivity TIM, and plenty of RGB lighting. It is also one of the few RX 9070 XT’s to implement the controversial 16-pin 12V-2x6 power connector, so do keep that in mind if you plan on purchasing this GPU. All things considered, getting the Sapphire Nitro+ RX 9070 XT for $799.99 with the bundled extras makes this a solid buy in today’s unpredictable GPU market.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.