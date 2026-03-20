Seller gets scammed as eBay customer returns $4,000 RTX 5090 with missing GPU core and memory modules — fully working Zotac stripped of most valuable components and sent back

We have another classic case of a PC parts scam involving the RTX 5090. According to an eBay seller, a customer pulled a fast one by returning a Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 Solid OC worth $4,000 with the GPU die and memory modules missing. The GPU was reportedly in working condition and was tested before the sale was made, but soon after delivery, the customer filed for a return.

Upon receiving the Zotac GPU back, the seller inspected the card and assumed everything was normal. However, the issue was only discovered after the cooler was removed to inspect the PCB.

Pulling components from flagship GPUs has become a common tactic among scammers. That said, it isn’t an easy job. Not only does it require specialized equipment, but it also needs precise temperature control, expert-level soldering skills, and carries a high risk of damaging the hardware.

Article continues below

Scammers basically earn by reselling the GPU core and memory modules or retrofitting another graphics card with the stolen components. This practice is reportedly being done in China, where RTX 5090 dies, and GDDR7 memory modules are being transplanted onto compact bl