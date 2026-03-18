Microsoft considering suing OpenAI over Altman's recent deal with Amazon, report claims — exclusivity dispute revolves around Frontier multi-agent service

OpenAI keeps cutting deals left and right, one of the latest ones being a massive partnership with Amazon that ought to see a total of $188 billion circle between both companies. Sam Altman may have cut that one a little too close, according to Microsoft, which is reportedly considering releasing the lawyers over an API exclusivity clause.

Sources from the Financial Times (FT) say the key item in this discussion is OpenAI's Frontier multi-agent platform targeted at large enterprises. Broadly speaking, Frontier offers to make it easy for large enterprises to effectively use AI by wiring up multiple agents ("workers") with shared memory and business content.

Microsoft is apparently taking umbrage with the situation, despite its position in the partnership having been repeatedly revised. Redmond was originally OpenAI's sole cloud services provider, but eventually changed to having the right of first refusal over said services, and was further weakened in October 2025.

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