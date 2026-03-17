Nvidia launches DGX Station with its bleeding-edge GB300 Grace Blackwell Superchip — now available to order and will begin shipping in the coming months

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DGX Station serves as the middle-ground between the DGX Spark and full-blown GB300-powered servers.

DGX Station/Spark
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has officially released its DGX Station workstation PC that the company unveiled last year during GTC 2025. The new system is targeted at software developers, researchers, data scientists, and anyone who needs more AI horsepower than what Nvidia's smaller DGX Spark is capable of. Nvidia states that DGX Station systems are now available to order and will begin shipping in the coming months from Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, MSI, Supermicro, and HP.

Just like a typical workstation PC, Nvidia has armed the DGX Station with three PCIe Gen 5 x16 slots, one wired with 16 lanes and eight lanes for the other two. The workstation system officially supports discrete GPU options to plug into its PCIe slots for extra tasks such as simulation and ray-traced visualization.

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