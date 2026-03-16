Nvidia announces Vera Rubin Space Module — up to 25x the AI compute of H100 for orbital data centers

News
By published

No release date yet.

GTC 2026
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Heung has announced the Vera Rubin Space Module at the company’s ongoing GTC 2026 event, claiming up to 25 times more AI compute than the H100 for orbital inference workloads. Six commercial space companies are understood to have already deployed the platform.

According to the official Nvidia press release, the Vera Rubin Space Module is designed for orbital data centers running LLMs and advanced foundation models directly in space, with a tightly integrated CPU-GPU architecture and high-bandwidth interconnect built to handle large data streams from space-based instruments in real time.

Article continues below

Nvidia says that six companies are currently using its platforms across orbital and ground environments: Aetherflux, Axiom Space, Kepler Communications, Planet Labs PBC, Sophia Space, and Starcloud, with Kepler deploying Jetson Orin across its satellite constellation for AI-driven data management. "Nvidia Jetson Orin brings advanced AI directly to our satellites, allowing us to intelligently manage and route data across our constellation," said Mina Mitry, the company’s CEO, in Nvidia’s official press release.