PC Components GPUs Huawei unveils new Atlas 350 AI accelerator with 1.56 PFLOPS of FP4 compute and up to 112GB of HBM — claims 2.8x more performance than Nvidia's H20 News By Hassam Nasir published 24 March 2026 Built on the Ascend 950PR silicon. (Image credit: ITHome) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.