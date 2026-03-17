Nvidia launches BlueField-4 STX storage architecture for agentic AI at GTC 2026

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Eight cloud providers have committed to early adoption.

Nvidia BlueField-4 STX
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia announced BlueField-4 STX at GTC 2026 on March 16, a modular reference architecture for accelerated storage designed to address the data access bottleneck limiting agentic AI inference.

Built around a new storage-optimized BlueField-4 DPU and ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, the platform targets GPU underutilization that occurs when AI agents operating across extended sessions and expanding context windows exceed the throughput of conventional storage paths. Nvidia says STX delivers up to five times the token throughput, four times better energy efficiency, and twice the page ingestion speed compared with traditional CPU-based storage architectures.

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"Agentic AI is redefining what software can do — and the computing infrastructure behind it must be reinvented to keep pace," Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said at GTC. "AI systems that reason across massive context and continuously learn require a new class of storage."

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