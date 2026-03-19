Kioxia announces new Super High IOPS SSD that helps accelerate AI workloads on Nvidia GPUs — 25.6TB drive provides more GPU-accessible memory for faster data access

Nvidia and Kioxia have been working on a new SSD design that will keep Nvidia's AI GPUs fed with no downtime during intensive AI workloads. Kioxia has announced the new E3.S CM9 series, which Kioxia classifies as a "Super High IOPS" SSD that offers 25.6TB of capacity and can write to itself three times per day for the entirety of its warranty period. The new drive will be available for customers to evaluate by the end of 2026.

The new drive is part of Kioxia and Nvidia's move to bring incredibly fast storage to AI GPUs. The CM9 series comes with Kioxia's XL-flash, which is designed to achieve over 10 million IOPS, a figure that is around three to four times greater than traditional datacenter SSDs. XL-Flash is made using SLC NAND flash (the fastest flash type available) that boasts a read latency range of just 3 to 5 microseconds. By comparison, traditional SSDs normally have a peak at 3 to 4 million IOPS and have read latencies in the 40 to 100-microsecond range.

These new drives are part of Nvidia's Storage-Next design that sees servers utilize these drives in conjunction with a direct link to the GPU itself, bypassing additional latency penalties that would occur when transferring data from the CPU. This technology is designed to offset the limitations of existing HBM memory, giving Nvidia's AI GPUs a secondary cache layer to store data and keep the GPU cores operating at 100% without any downtime. This addresses the growing problem of growing AI models that are scaling towards trillions of parameters and context windows that consist of millions of tokens.

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We first saw this technology with the BlueField-4 STX storage architecture at GTC 2026. BlueField-4 uses a storage-optimized BlueField-4 DPU and ConnectX-9 SuperNIC that Nvidia claims delivers up to five times the token throughput, four times better energy efficiency, and twice the page ingestion speed compared to traditional CPU-based storage architectures.

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